Fianna Fáil TDs attack Taoiseach’s strategy for beating Covid

Two Fianna Fáil backbench TDs are openly questioning Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership over what they say is the lack of an effective Covid strategy and a collapse in public confidence in Government.

Joe Flaherty and Marc MacSharry have separately raised warnings — one in an open letter to the Taoiseach and the other in a message posted to a WhatsApp group of TDs and Senators.

Both men separately see failures in Government communications over vaccines and the continued lockdown.

Longford-Westmeath deputy Mr Flaherty writes to the Taoiseach: “I’m only two well aware of the huge personal efforts that you have invested in the battle against Covid, but I need to advise the public mood has changed.

“The public has lost faith.”

Sligo-Leitrim TD Mr MacSharry says in his post to the Taoiseach and colleagues: “The national mood is unquestionably very low with ongoing restrictions and lockdowns.

“The supply of vaccines and our ability to administer one million per month (should supplies emerge) are questionable and certainly not dependable given the form shown by suppliers so far.

“Despite draconian restrictions our [infection] numbers remain in the 5-600 range per day. Hospitalisation is down but already we see Nphet talking about lifting lockdown at the end of June and HSE expressing worry.”

Mr Flaherty tells his party leader Micheál Martin: “The public needs to see a clear pathway out of restrictions from the end of the month. Notwithstanding a massive effort from the general public, Covid numbers show no sign of abating, and it is inconceivable to think that lives and livelihoods can be left on hold for much longer.”

The New Year began with people excited and looking forward to the vaccine rollout, “but a series of communications blunders and the stop-start nature of the vaccine campaign has damaged public confidence beyond repair,” he insists.

Mr MacSharry tells the FF WhatsApp group: “Sadly, our only strategy has been to wait for a vaccine and lock down. This is no longer acceptable to anyone — and so leadership and change is urgently required.”

He says control of events and the anti-Covid campaign has been ceded entirely to Nphet. “Meanwhile (infection) numbers will likely continue to rise with increased activity with or without restrictions as people grow increasingly frustrated and less likely to comply with restrictions,” he says.

Mr Flaherty tells Mr Martin that he was at pains in January to say that the Government and Nphet needed to be given space and time to fight Covid, and had backed the official line at parliamentary party meetings.

“But the public have lost faith,” Mr Flaherty now says. “At the end of the month we will be 13 weeks in this lockdown. And it does make no discernible difference. The people have lost faith in lockdowns. The clear failure to effect mandatory hotel quarantine has damaged public confidence.”

The first-time Deputy says there were ‘PR’ Garda checkpoints at the airport for a couple of weeks and then a most protracted buildus to the rollout of mandatory quarantine — while all the time people are flying in and out of the country on holidays.

“Whether it would have tackled the Covid numbers or not, the public felt it would, and it needed to be actioned,” Mr Flaherty says, adding that the Irish people “need to see a clear pathway out of restrictions for the end of the month”.

“Businesses need to know a start date, children need to start playing sports again, and people of faith need to be able to gather and celebrate the most important event in the Christian calendar [Easter],” he says.

“The five kilometre limit needs to go and it is time to let golf add other individual outdoor sports resume in a controlled environment.

“These are small steps, but ultimately the coming days need to see a clear plan with dates and times for reopening. We need to see the timeline.”





