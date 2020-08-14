Fianna Fáil TD refutes 'blatantly untrue' claims he was raided by Criminal Assets Bureau

Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has issued a statement refuting “blatantly untrue allegations” on social media that his office was raided by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Flaherty said the allegations are part of a “sustained campaign” against him which is “clear designed to discredit” him.

“I have not, now or ever been ‘raided by CAB’, either at my office or family home. Nor have I had any engagement at any level with the anti crime agency,” the Longford-Westmeath TD said.

“I accept in the course of my political work that I am open to public scrutiny but I cannot stand by and allow my name to be defamed and my family to be abused and insulted,” he added.

It was previously revealed, Mr Flaherty wrote a letter to a court on behalf of three men whose homes were subsequently raided as part of a major CAB investigation.

He described the three brothers as "extremely capable, very sharp and more than familiar with hard work" in a letter submitted during a trial for violent disorder which was sent before the CAB investigation emerged. Mr Flaherty said he “deeply regret” sending the letter.

In his statement today, Mr Flaherty said he fully appreciates the “great honour” that comes with being elected to the Dáil and insisted he has “devoted” his time and energy to representing the people of the constituency.

He said he will “continue to do so notwithstanding the calculated and malicious efforts of others to discredit” hime.

“Life in the political eye does not give a small section of the public the right to falsify and peddle malicious and slanderous accusations regarding I, or my family. I will pursue those who persist in the regurgitation of same by all legal and necessary mean,” he added.

Mr Flaherty said he will not be making any further comment.

Online Editors