Fianna Fáil TD raises possibility of male quotas for local authority seats

A Fianna Fáil TD has raised the possibility of male quotas for local authority seats.

The National Women’s Council was appearing before the Dáil’s Equality Committee when TD Paul McAuliffe observed that there were no women on the ballot paper when he first ran for election at local level.

Now fully 50pc of Dublin City Council was made up of women, he said.

“I fully support gender equality at local level,” Mr McAuliffe (44) said. “My fear is that we may erode some of the progress that has already been made.

“So, for example, those parties that have majority women – and I think that on Dublin City Council, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and the Soc Dems all have majority women – a gender quota may actually erode some of that progress.

“In other words, there may need to be male quotas in some, in some cases.”

He wondered to representatives of the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) “if we could talk a little bit about how a gender quota might not erode, into how we can avoid eroding the progress that has been made, and about building the capacity and experience of women councillors as well”.

Current equality legislation requires major parties to engage in affirmative action for Dáil elections. It will demand a minimum 40pc of their slate of candidates to be from each gender next time out, without specifying male, female or alternatively gendered people.

Catherine Lane, NWCI’s officer for women in the local government, commented: “Our view is this gender quotas would be one mechanism alongside a number of other actions that are needed to balance out the representation of women, particularly in local government.

‘We have seen very positive developments. Three urban local authorities now have a gender balance.

“But it is quite stark in terms of the lack of women representation across mainly the north-west and the midlands.”

She said experience had shown quotas have worked quite quickly at other levels, and that pace of change was required at local level.

“We saw the impact when they were introduced for general elections, for example, which is very positive. Obviously more still remains to be done.

“What we learned from the last local elections is that action that's required is from the political parties themselves. We did see a lot of positive progress with some of the smaller parties.

“But certainly some of the bigger parties still really did not put in the effort in terms of fielding women candidates on the ballot paper across all the different constituencies.”

Ms Lane said: We believe that the introduction of quotas at local level will bring about positive change, but also we do recognise that there are other areas that need change.

“That means matters such as maternity leave and paternity leave for councillors, more family-friendly processes as well and system changes within local government.”

Some were being addressed by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and other stakeholders at the moment, she said, and was welcome.

But Ms Lane pointed out that the Citizens’ Assembly on the issue of gender equality had voted overwhelmingly in favour of the introduction of such quotas.

“So we certainly wouldn't be concerned that they would erode any progress that has been made – they would actually accelerate progress in areas where it is desperately required.”

Mr McAuliffe said: “Okay, that's that's good to hear.”