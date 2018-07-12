A Fianna Fáil frontbench TD has said he is open to extending the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael for another year.

Fianna Fail TD open to extending 'confidence and supply agreement' with Fine Gael as it's 'worked well'

County Limerick TD Niall Collins said the agreement underpinning the Fine Gael minority government has “worked well for the country” and he believes Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin should extend the deal for another year.

“I would say you would be looking at reviewing it for a year,” Mr Collins told Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast.

Mr Collins said the arrangement has been “difficult” for his party and admitted “sometimes the lines are blurred” on Fianna Fáil’s position on Government policy.

“But we took the decision in the national interest and the public interest (and) the public recognise that we are getting some credit for that,” he added.

He said his local support base is split on whether the deal with Fine Gael has worked.

Mr Collins also discussed his party’s decision to support a Seanad bill calling on for a boycott on the importation of goods from Israeli settlements.

He also discussed the British government’s recently published white paper on Brexit.

Online Editors