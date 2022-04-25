Fianna Fáil TD makes Garda complaint over sinister ‘gunshot’ video

The clip features Cathal Crowe speaking about hate crime legislation in the Dáil

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has made a Garda complaint after a ‘sinister’ video about him surfaced online in recent days.

An anonymous video which is branded as a “warning” by its author includes a clip of the Clare TD speaking in the Dáil chamber and ends with the sound of a gunshot.

The video contains a clip of Mr Crowe speaking in the Dáil about hate crime legislation, in which he says that the Irish Freedom Party “partition hate messaging” and campaign on issues such as gender, transgender issues and immigration, and that they do not have an elected mandate.

“Any form of rallying people or inciting hatred in that regard is also a form of illegality,” he tells the chamber.

This clip is played in the video and the narrator then calls him a “toxic, inarticulate piece of s***”.

The narrator then goes on to say that “men cannot be a woman by way of a declaration”, that “Ireland should control its borders” and that, in his interpretation of Mr Crowe’s comments, anything opposed to those statements are “hate crimes”.

“Crowe also believes that the Irish Government should implement laws which would make it impossibly difficult for those who tend towards conservatism or liberty to organise and have a representative voice in politics,” the narrator says.

The video contains photographs of gay pride flags as well as Black activist and academic Dr Ebun Joseph.

“The level of left wing, or indeed, Marxist representation in prominent and powerful positions in Irish society has reached a tipping point,” the narrator adds.

The narrator ends the video by saying that he will “continue to defend property that I have accumulated through years of hard work with violence if necessary”.

“So go ahead and make your laws but don’t be surprised if those of us who are willing to die for freedom and individual liberty do something that might be frowned upon along the way,” the voiceover adds, while a picture of the Dáil’s 160 TDs are shown on screen.

The video then ends with the sound of a gunshot.

Mr Crowe described the video as “sinister”.

“Politics is tough business but at the end of the day, if somebody takes umbrage with what a politician has said, there’s many legitimate ways in which an umbrage can be expressed,” he said.

“To threaten an individual or people online is absolutely reprehensible.”

Mr Crowe said that the video has thousands of views and that he was made aware of it through friends and constituents.

“In particular, I thought the gunshot at the end of the video is quite sinister,” he said.

“If he doesn't agree with my point of view, there are many ways which he can express this but to threaten is absolutely reprehensible and I would never tolerate that.”