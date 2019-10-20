Fianna Fail TD claims deputies 'often' vote for missing colleagues

Limerick TD Niall Collins made the comment as Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail ordered an investigation into voting irregularities.

The investigation was launched after the Irish Independent revealed that Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley was recorded as voting on legislation six times despite not being in the Dail chamber.

Yesterday Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the Ceann Comhairle must "act swiftly and decisively to protect the integrity of the parliamentary voting system".

The minister's comments came as Mr Collins admitted he voted on behalf of Mr Dooley last Thursday and claimed he did so without his colleague's prior consent. Mr Collins said he registered the vote as he believed Mr Dooley was still in the chamber but had stepped away from his seat.

However, on Friday, when asked if he voted for his colleague, Mr Collins said he had "no idea".

Yesterday when asked by the Irish Times if he was allowed to vote for another TD, Mr Collins said: "I don't know the answer to that."

The Fianna Fail foreign affairs spokesperson reportedly added: "It's not commonplace, but often someone might be taking a phone call or somebody might be having a conversation at the other side of the chamber and you might say to somebody 'press the button', or they might be sitting in the wrong seat."

Mr Collins did not respond to requests for comment and Fianna Fail also said it would not be commenting as an investigation into the matter had been launched.

Mr Dooley, Fianna Fail's communications spokesperson, also did not respond when asked if it was his view that TDs often vote on behalf of colleagues.

A Fianna Fail source said TDs occasionally vote for each other if they are sitting in the wrong seat or are otherwise preoccupied in the Dail chamber.

Yesterday Mr Dooley issued as statement claiming his colleague voted for him "under the mistaken belief" that he was "at the back of the chamber on the phone" when the vote was taken.

"I have spoken to the Ceann Comhairle today, to explain what happened and apologise for the misunderstanding," he said.

Video footage of the Dail chamber at around the time Mr Collins voted for his colleague shows he himself was taking a phone call while sitting in his own seat.

Mr Dooley's vote was recorded in the first six of a series of eight votes on Thursday including votes on amendments to a Green Party motion on forestry and a Sinn Fein motion on the living wage.

The last vote was on a Fianna Fail Bill relating to the regulation of e-scooters. However, Mr Dooley was not recorded as having voted in relation to his own party's Bill.

In a statement, Mr O Fearghail said the "integrity" of the voting system in the Dail was of the "utmost importance".

"As Ceann Comhairle, I have a duty to ensure that the public can have total confidence in the Dail proceedings," he said.

"Further to media reports on votes in the Dail last Thursday, October 17 , I have asked the clerk of the Dail to prepare a vote on the conduct of the vote for my urgent attention."

Mr Flanagan said he had asked the electronics company that maintains the voting system to carry out an urgent examination of Mr Dooley's voting station.

"Detailed statements should be taken from voting deputies nearby and the Fianna Fail whip and Fianna Fail TDs should co-operate fully with the investigation," Mr Flanagan said.

"The Ceann Comhairle should make a formal opening statement to the house announcing the investigation at commencement of business on Tuesday."

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock also called for a thorough investigation into what he called "the damaging practice of phantom votes".

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle, he said the matter should be referred to the Dail Committee on Members' Interests for investigation.

Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon said video footage showed there was "clear communication" between Mr Dooley and Mr Collins before the vote and called on the TDs to reveal what was said.

Sunday Independent