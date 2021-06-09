Fianna Fáil TD calls for Micheál Martin to resign over fake polling controversy

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to resign over the fake polling controversy.

Mr MacSharry wrote to Mr Martin today asking him to “remove all senior staff” and then resign after it emerged Fianna Fáil members had posed as pollster to survey voters.

The outspoken TD called for a Garda investigation when it first emerged Sinn Féin was instructing members to pose as private researchers.

And when it emerged Fine Gael also engaged in the practice, Mr MacSharry wrote to the Taoiseach asking him to make a statement on the matter.

It has since transpired Fianna Fáil also covertly polled voters while posing as independent pollsters.

Mr MacSharry has now released a message he sent to Mr Martin calling for him to resign.

He told Mr Martin he is “disgusted” by what he read about Fianna Fáil and said he “never consented” to allowing his name or the name of the party to be “used to subvert the public”.

“If you care a jot about democracy rather than position you will remove all senior staff and then resign yourself. That is if honesty integrity matter to you,” he said.

“This is it for me but make no mistake I will fight to save our party not leave it. You know what you need to do,” he added.

Fianna Fáil said the practice of using fake pollster ended in 2007 before Mr Martin was elected party leader.