Fianna Fáil TD calls for ‘decent treatment’ of wedding couples by increasing guest limit from 50 to 100

The Cabinet meets tomorrow amid growing demands for an increase in the number of guests permissible at weddings.

At present, 50 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed to attend, but many planned on having 100 in attendance, because this was previously suggested by Government as possible in August.

In more recent times, however, ministers have refused to commit themselves to the anticipated liberalisation, leading to fears amid organisers that the 50-strong restriction will be kept in place.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry has called on the Taoiseach to accede to “decent treatment for those getting married over the coming weeks in terms of allowing 100 guests.”

Read More

The level of caution being employed far outweighs the risks posed by the Delta variant, he argues, saying weddings should also be allowed some music and entertainment. He suggests nuptials could even go safely to 150 guests.

And he has attacked the requirement that photo ID may have to be show in addition to the digital cert as “over the top and unnecessary.”

In an open letter to Micheál Martin, FF ministers and party colleagues, he appeals for the party “to embrace some level of trust in our citizens and accept the digital cert as sufficient.”

Mr MacSharry says: “We have already legislated for severe penalties for anyone to produce false documentation so why do we need to produce photo ID too?

“If we are to follow through with the same level of paranoia we surely must accept the potential for fake photo IDs, so why should we not demand facial recognition?”

The Sligo TD says it is difficult not to be facetious when trying to rationalise the “futility and absurdity” of certain rules.

He also calls for the immediate opening of indoor play centres, bowling, amusements, yoga, aerobics and the provision of live music. “We have got to be practical and respect the needs of a functioning society.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth, meanwhile, wants the extension of the 9pc VAT rate to 2025.

Such a move would provide certainty for businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors as they reopen, she says.

“Ireland’s hospitality and entertainment sectors have suffered immense adversity as a result of Covid, with many hospitality businesses are on the brink of collapse,” she argues.

Up to half of restaurants may face permanent closure, adds the Chair of the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media committee in the Oireachtas, while revenue across the hotel sector fell by more than €2.5 billion in 2020. The unprecedented drop of 60pc in revenue makes the immediate outlook exceptionally challenging, she says.

“I am hereby calling for the extension of the 9pc VAT rate out to 2025 and I believe the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) should be doubled for tourism and hospitality businesses.,” Ms Smyth says.