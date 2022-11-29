Fianna Fáil TD calls for cap on Ukrainian refugees in his county, contradicting Government policy

A FIANNA Fáíl TD has called for a cap on Ukrainian refugees coming into his own constituency - a move which would violate EU law and official Government policy.

Clare deputy Cathal Crowe told his local radio station, when asked, that he supports a cap on new arrivals coming into his home county.

“Yes I would think so and I’ve said this I suppose to colleagues in Government as well,” he told Clare FM.

“When people are sleeping on the airport floors in Shannon and Dublin, that’s not providing quality of care, there are other countries - if you even look North of the border, in Northern Ireland, they are nowhere near the figures we in Clare or we nationally have.”

Mr Crowe said this was a “sensible position” in light of the fact that some refugees arriving into Ireland from Ukraine are unable to obtain accommodation and said that “right now we can’t meet their needs”.

Expand Close Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe in the Dáil / Facebook

Whatsapp Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe in the Dáil

Mr Crowe said he is “hugely proud of the role Clare people have played to date, we were one of the first counties to welcome people in”.

He added: “There’s now I think around it’s three per cent of Clare’s population is Ukrainian, the arms of Clare have been wide open and welcoming and rightly so.

“We’ve done everything we can to date to help, the arms have been wide open. But I think you get to a point where the capacity to help is reached, in fact it can be exceeded and I now believe we are at that stage in Co Clare”

He said that Clare has “exceeded capacity” in terms of providing care and support to Ukrainian people.

"There is no shame whatsoever in us as a county, and us as a country, in saying 'we have done everything we can'," he said.

His comments are a first from a Government TD and would put him in direct conflict with official policy, with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and several senior members of Government categorically ruling out the introduction of a cap on arrivals from Ukraine.

Under the EU’s temporary protection directive, the State is legally obliged to accept refugees arriving from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia at the end of February.

There are around 3,600 Ukrainians based in Clare, according to local news reports.

Mr Crowe told his local station on Tuesday: “There is no shame in saying you’re welcome, we will do everything for you, but when we reach a point of capacity we’re not longer able to give the high quality of care and there’s no shame in saying that and I think that needs to be in our rhetoric here as a country.”