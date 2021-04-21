Fianna Fáil TD calls for antigen testing to allow spectators attend Leinster rugby match

A Fianna Fáil TD has called for antigen testing to allow a Leinster rugby match to go ahead with spectators next month.

Jim O’Callaghan said fans should be tested to allow 2,000 spectators to attend Leinster versus Ulster at the RDS.

The match is to be held on May 14, and Leinster Rugby wants to admit spectators who test negative in the hours before the game as a trial run for the future.

The province says it has the support of the IRFU for a dry run of antigen testing and restricted supporters at a match.

Mr O’Callaghan’s call surprised some at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight, as there was no mention of spectators at GAA games.

A similar dry run in the UK saw 4,000 spectators attend the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he would respond to Mr O’Callaghan privately.

At the meeting, members voted to put in place a timeline for the ending of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Mr O’Callaghan also said people going to America for health care should be accommodated on their return with regard to quarantine, because they were ill.

A demand for an exit strategy from the controversial mandatory hotel quarantine system by Clare TD Cathal Crowe was widely supported.

His constituency colleague, Senator Timmy Dooley, put forward a motion seeking the reopening of the aviation sector in June, which was also passed by members.

Members also agreed that they will work towards a reopening of ‘wet pubs’ outdoors at the same time as restaurants and gastropubs open for outdoor dining.

The Taoiseach, who met with religious leaders last week, indicated that religious services may resume in May, as well as hairdressers and barbers.

He said the Government will focus next week on lifting the restrictions during May on click-and-collect retail and non-essential retail, along with opening the rest of the construction industry.

He said ministers will decide next week if hotels and guesthouses may reopen in June.

“Whatever we reopen must stay open,” Mr Martin told the meeting.

Meanwhile, antigen testing is to be introduced on third level campuses, with Mr Martin saying students have suffered and can’t lose another academic year.

“We need students back on campus this September,” he said. “Young people have missed out a lot and their third level experience and education has been disrupted for nearly two years.

“We need to change that in the next academic year. Antigen testing will play its part in allowing students back.”

The European Commission is pre-purchasing the next generation of vaccines to deal with variants and booster vaccines later this year and next year, and into 2023, he said.

Teenagers and children will be next when those later vaccines are approved, he said.

