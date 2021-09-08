Fianna Fáil TD blasts senior Fine Gael ministers for ‘disrespect’ shown in Zappone appointment

A Fianna Fáil TD has blasted senior Fine Gael ministers for the alleged “disrespect” shown by them in their handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment as UN Special Envoy.

Dublin Bay South Deputy Jim O’Callaghan has argued that certain Fine Gael Ministers acted in a very inappropriate and casual manner and accused them of keeping their Government colleagues in the dark and operating in a “silo”.

He told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that responsibility for the affair rests with Fine Gael and said that people at senior level in the party need to recognise that they cannot operate independently of their Government partners.

“They have to keep their coalition colleagues informed of important developments. They can’t blindside the Taoiseach.

Read More

"They can’t be disrespectful to the Taoiseach the way it happened in the past.

“But we now need to ensure this doesn’t happen again and we need to ensure that the Fine Gael ministers who behaved in a cavalier way, whether by leaking information out of cabinet or deleting records, or the appointment of a person who was looking to develop their career in the UN, so that doesn’t happen again.

“And that their Fianna Fáil and Green Party colleagues are kept fully apprised of developments in Government,” he said.

Deputy O’Callaghan argued that firing Ministers who behave in this manner is not always the best answer, however.

Despite the alleged “disrespect” shown by Simon Coveney, Mr O’Callaghan said Minister Coveney is a competent Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“When it comes to ministerial sloppiness, ministerial wrongdoing, I don’t believe that the first port of call should be always be ‘let’s remove him’.

“In fairness to him [Minister Coveney], he has been a competent Minister for Foreign Affairs and those factors need to be taken into account as well.

“But certainly, he missed up here. It was an omnishambles of Fine Gael’s creation and probably was a result of a belief on the part of Minister Coveney and other senior figures in Fine Gael that they can do what they want in Government because Fianna Fáil won’t say anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, in relation to reports in the Irish edition of the Times today, alleging that Deputy O’Callaghan and 14 other Fianna Fáil TDs are preparing to oust Taoiseach Micheal Martin as party leader, Mr O’Callaghan said that is not the case.

It comes as Fianna Fáil is set to host its first party ‘think-in’ since the start of the pandemic at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co. Cavan from tomorrow.

Deputy O’Callaghan said he expects a “full and frank” exchange of views to be shared at the conference but denied any notion that he is involved in a move against the Taoiseach.