Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen says farmers and first-time buyers should be exempt from concrete levy

FIANNA FÁIL TD Barry Cowen has proposed excluding first-time buyers and young farmers from the new concrete levy which has faced a backlash from Coalition TDs.

The former cabinet minister and influential backbencher said on Friday that the Government should explore ways to exempt those buying their first home and young farmers from the expected increase in construction costs brought about by the levy during its first year in operation.

Under plans announced in the Budget on Tuesday, a new 10pc levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other products will be introduced next April to fund mica redress scheme.

In its post-budget analysis, the ESRI said the 10pc levy will most likely be passed on to house buyers once introduced next year with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland calculating it will add approximately €3,000 to €4,000 to the costs of an average three-bed semi-detached house.

The measure has drawn strong criticism from TDs in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael since it was announced with several of them urging the Government to reconsider the move.

Mr Cowen, a former Fianna Fáíl housing spokesperson, told Independent.ie: “Maybe the government should look at ensuring first time buyers are exempted from the levy at least initially until it is reviewed after a year. They could also explore the possibility of young farmers being exempted as they seek to improve their holdings.”

Mr Cowen has joined the growing number of Fianna Fáil TDs calling for the proposal to either be postponed or revisited. They include James O’Connor, Padraig O’Sullivan, Jackie Cahill, Joe Flaherty, and former minister Willie O’Dea. Mr Cahill has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath on the matter.

Mr Martin insisted on Thursday that the levy will remain in place and claimed that the financial burden for home buyers would not be large. “The precise impact of this is quite low in respect of potential impact on eventual house prices,” he said.

His comments came after the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hinted to his party that there may be changes to the concrete levy in the face of opposition from Fine Gael TDs at Wednesday’s parliamentary party meeting, including Joe Carey, Brendan Griffin, Alan Farrell, Alan Dillon, and Michael Creed

However, speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said there were no plans to defer the levy. “Certainly, if people have realistic alternatives that they want to put forward, we will listen to what they have to say,” he said.

“I think it is right that the construction industry bears the cost, not the general taxpayer, but any levy that we impose on the construction industry will in some way be passed on, and we need to be realistic about that.”