Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen demands urgent by-election inquest meeting after party’s Dublin Bay South disaster 

The fallout in Fianna Fáil from the party’s historically bad by-election has escalated with demands for a special postmortem.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership has again come under the spotlight after the disastrous campaign.

Fianna Fáil’s candidate Deirdre Conroy got under 5pc of the votes - the party’s worst ever result.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen is demanding a special in-person meeting to discuss the by-election and general election results.

Mr Cowen, the former Agriculture Minister, wrote to all ministers, TDs and Senators this afternoon.

The letter is described as measured, reasoned and seeking an in-person meeting over the summer to reflect, discuss and take on board the messages from both elections.

“I believe the electorate deserve a focused cohesive Fianna Fáil party, that is fit for purpose to serve as a Republican Party of the 21st century,” the Laois-Offaly deputy writes.

Mr Cowen was sacked as a Cabinet minister by the Taoiseach last summer following revelations of a drink driving incident four years earlier.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said today he doesn’t expect Micheál Martin to lead the party into the next general election.

The party’s leadership contender Jim O’Callaghan was also critical of the party’s policies on housing.

When asked whether the Taoiseach should lead the party into the next general election if it takes places in 2024 or 2025, he replied: “We’ll have to think about that.”

He also added: “That depends on when the next general election is.”

Mr O’Callaghan believes the party “needs to be much more radical” because the public “wants to see the State get involved more actively in borrowing money and building houses for young people”.

“I don’t think Fianna Fáil understands the scale of the problem yet,” he said of housing.

Mr Martin says by-elections are not a guide to general elections and insisted he intended to lead the party into the next general election.

Mr O’Callaghan was the director of elections in the constituency where he is the sitting Fianna Fáil TD. He says he takes his share of the responsibility for the calamitous result, but says he is not solely responsible for Fianna Fáil’s collapse.

He also says he doesn’t have an answer as to why Fianna Fáil’s vote went from 14pc to less than 5pc, but he noted the slide was largely in line with the party’s slide in national polls.

Full text of Barry Cowen’s letter:

I wish to formally request a special meeting as outlined below. I’d request it to be during summer allowing for people to attend in person.

The result of the Dublin Bay South by-election is both a shock and alarming but strangely not hugely surprising.

It cannot simply be brushed aside, ignored or not examined.

We are still awaiting the FF review of our dismal election of February 2020. I know it is considered better not to have an election post mortem too soon after the event but such a delay is simply inexplicable at this stage.

It is imperative that both that election and the latest bad result now comes under the microscope of the parliamentary party.

There is little or no justification for further delay on these matters. I appreciate the government has priority legislation to deal with in the coming week.

I understand some may feel government is working well and addressing issues of grave concern around Covid, housing, health, climate change etc.

I appreciate, too, especially having helped negotiate, sell and win Dáil support for the programme for government, that its implementation and success is dependent on a full term of office.

I recognise by-elections offer opportunities for an electorate to send messages.

It is good manners to respond to these messages. Our parliamentary party, its leadership and executive personnel of the party should meet during the summer to reflect, discuss and take on board these messages.

I believe the electorate deserve a focused, cohesive FF party, that is fit for purpose to serve as a republican party of the 21st century.

Regards

Barry Cowen TD, Laois/Offaly