Fianna Fail takes five point plunge in latest opinion poll
FIANNA Fáil has taken a five point plunge in the latest opinion poll.
Micheál Martin's party has spent weeks hammering the government over Taoiseach leo Varadkar's controversial Strategic Communitcations Unit.
Despite this, Fine Gael has seen slightly increased support and now stands at 33pc, up one point.
Fianna Fáil has dropped five points to 24pc.
The results come in the latest Red C/Sunday Business Post poll.
It shows Sinn Féin at 16pc. That's up just two points despite Mary Lou McDonald taking over the party leadership from Gerry Adams.
Labour is unchanged at 6pc.
The Green Party, which is holding its national convention today, is also unchanged at 2pc as are the Social Democrats, also on 2pc.
Solidarity-People Before Profit are up one point to 2pc.
Independents are unchanged at 11pc while Fine Gael's government partners, the Independent Alliance, are down one point to 1pc.
Renua, which doesn't have any Oireachtas members, is at 2pc, up one point, and "others" are on 1pc.
