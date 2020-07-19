Fianna Fáil slip further behind as latest poll shows surge in popularity for Fine Gael

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Will measures of the Government’s stimulus package have positive impact in rural areas? Photo: Julian Behal

Fine Gael has seen a surge in popularity, while Fianna Fáil slipped further behind, according to a new opinion poll.

In the first major opinion poll since the coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party was formed, Fine Gael has seen a boost in popularity.

According to today's 'Ireland Thinks' poll for The Mail on Sunday, Leo Varadkar's party has risen four points in popularity to 38pc.

This represents almost a doubling of Fine Gael's support since the general election, when they received just over 20pc of first preference votes.

According to the poll, which was was conducted on Friday and Saturday this week, Mr Martin's party has fallen another point to 12pc.

The poll did however reveal that 68pc of respondents believed Mr Martin was right to sack Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen amid a drink-driving controversy, with 20pc saying he was wrong and 12pc saying they didn’t know.

Sinn Féin has also dropped one point to 26pc, but are still up from the best general election in their history, which saw them become the country's most popular party with over 24.5pc of first preference votes.

The Green Party has also lost support since the general election. Eamon Ryan's party is on 5pc, down three from the last poll. Labour is unchanged on 4pc.

The Social Democrats are also unmoved on 3pc, the same level of support as Solidarity People Before Profit.

Online Editors