Fianna Fail Senator stripped of title over involvement in candidate 'launch' in Northern Ireland

Senator Mark Daly has been stripped of his role as deputy leader of the Seanad over his involvement in an event which alleged to announce Fianna Fail’s first candidate in Northern Ireland election.

Senator Mark Daly has been stripped of his role as deputy leader of the Seanad over his involvement in an event which alleged to announce Fianna Fail’s first candidate in Northern Ireland election.

Mr Daly has also been stripped of his title as Fianna Fail’s Seanad spokesperson for Foreign Affairs as part of disciplinary action taken ordered by party leader Micheal Martin.

Mr Daly along with Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv used an event in Fermanagh to unveil former Sinn Fein councillor Sorhca McAnespy as the party’s first election candidate in the North.

Soon after the unveiling, Fianna Fail issued a statement saying no decision had been made to put forward candidates for next year’s Northern Ireland local elections.

Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a statement Fianna Fail said: “Fianna Fáil Leader and Spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Micheál Martin TD has reassigned a number of responsibilities in the Party’s Seanad Éireann team.”

“Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee will become the group Deputy Leader, while Senator Ned O’Sullivan will take responsibility for Foreign Affairs, the Irish Overseas and Diaspora. Deputy Martin has wished both senators well in their new roles,” it added.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Mr Daly said he accepts the party leader’s decision and “will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents”.

“In my position as foreign affairs spokesperson, for the last number of years I have worked closely with John Deasy in his role as the Government’s US Envoy, our party spokespersons on foreign affairs, members of the US Congress, as well as the White House on the proposed visas for Irish citizens,” the Kerry senator said.

He added that he hopes to “continue to assist in this important issue and if necessary go to Washington DC, as we work to reach an agreement in the coming weeks”.

Online Editors