Fianna Fáil moves ard fheis as Citywest venue used to help Ukrainian refugees

FIANNA Fáil has been forced to abandon plans to hold its ard fheis at Citywest in June as it is now being used to process and eventually accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine.

The party sent out a note to members last night to say it had been “informed in recent hours that Citywest will no longer be available” to host the ard fheis, which was set for 17 and 18 June at the venue in Saggart, Co Dublin.

The email was sent just a few hours after another email to all Fianna Fáil members encouraging them to register for the ard fheis at Citywest.

The venue, which includes the State’s largest hotel with some 750 rooms along with a convention centre, is to be used to accommodate refugees for up to two years as part of a deal the Government entered negotiations on in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Cabinet approved an indemnity to cover lost revenue for the hotel arising from the deal.

The venue is already being used as an overflow facility to process refugees arriving in the State from war-torn Ukraine with the entire reception centre due to move there from Dublin Airport shortly.

Fianna Fáil had intended to hold its first major post-pandemic party gathering at the Saggart hotel this summer.

But the party said in its email to members last night that it was now no longer available and that “in anticipation of this, we have been working on putting contingency plans in place”.

The email adds: “We can confirm that we are still working on having our Ard Fheis proceed in June. We will be in contact over the coming days with revised details’’.

The email concludes: “I know you will be disappointed with this change to plans but you will appreciate that this has been an evolving situation in recent weeks over which we had no control. We know you will understand given the circumstances.”

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said: “In anticipation of Citywest no longer being available, we have been working on putting contingency plans in place. We can confirm that we are still working on having our Ard Fheis proceed in June. We will be in contact with members over the coming days with revised details."