A Fianna Fáil minister has called for an external report into the champagne party in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s department at the height of Covid-19 restrictions.

Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte said that the event in the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020 was “inexcusable” and that Mr Coveney had further questions to answer as does the Department.

Her comments come after Mr Coveney’s Fine Gael colleague, the deputy government whip Brendan Griffin, described the gathering as “two fingers to the people”.

Mr Coveney has instructed his secretary general Joe Hackett to compile a report on the controversy sparked by a photograph of civil servants celebrating Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council in the summer of 2020 which emerged last month.

“I can remember June 2020 as well and it was a very grim time and to be honest with you having a champagne reception in any department at that point, I know over in the Department of Health where they worked tirelessly for 23, 24 hours a day, it was far from champagne they were having,” Ms Rabbitte told Saturday with Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio 1.

“An internal report conducted by who within where? It’s still within the same department, and we know the answer we will get. So, I would be one for openness and transparency and that’s me, it’s not open and transparent.”

She said that it “has to be” an external report, that all departments had to learn from the mistakes made and that responsibility did not just fall at the feet of Mr Coveney.

The gathering of 20 people, including one woman who appeared to have a baby with her, has been described as “impromptu” with the photo taken by former secretary general Niall Burgess, who has subsequently become Irish ambassador to France, posted on Twitter before later being deleted.

Some officials were holding champagne flutes and the Department has since confirmed that Mr Burgess purchased the champagne. The Department has apologised for the gathering.

Speaking on the same programme on Saturday, Labour TD Duncan Smith said that “mates investigating mates does not work and is not the way to go”, he said, adding that the gathering was “stupid and insensitive”.

“These are the elites of society," Mr Smith said. "What has really hurt people is that it really got to the ‘we are all in this together’ philosophy.”

Speaking to Radio Kerry earlier, Mr Griffin, a former minister, said what happened in the Department was “completely wrong” in his opinion.

“I remember June 2020 was a very bleak time. We’ve seen across the political spectrum a number of different events and circumstances where the rules have been completely flaunted and it really is sickening for people to see that," he said.

"It really is so disheartening for people who are trying very hard. People can be excused for inadvertently breaking the rules or making a mistake that they didn’t realise was a mistake but where there is effectively two fingers to the rules that’s a two fingers to the people as well, as far as I see it.”