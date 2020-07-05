Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher spent time in the National Convention Centre and Leinster House after breaching quarantine rules for people flying into Ireland.

Mr Kelleher flew to Ireland from Brussels to attend the election of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as Taoiseach and choose to ignore rules requiring passengers to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.

Instead, the after he arrived in Ireland, Mr Kelleher travelled to National Convention Centre where hundreds of people were attending a special sitting of the Dáil to elect the new Taoiseach.

The Dáil was moved to the event centre on Dublin’s docklands to allow for social distancing and lower the chances of the virus among those who were attending the sitting.

Mr Martin’s wife and children, who live in Cork, did not travel to Dublin to see him elected as Taoiseach.

However Mr Kelleher, who defied Mr Martin by deciding to run for the EU Parliament elections last year, travelled back from Brussels for the event.

He posed for photographs in the auditorium and posted them on social media.

After spending time with colleagues in the Convention Centre, Mr Kelleher travelled by what a spokesperson called a “private car” to Leinster House where he mingled with colleagues in the Dáil restaurant.

The spokesperson said Mr Kelleher spent “roughly an hour” in the restaurant where he had a “socially distant bowl of soup”.

“On returning to Cork, he didn’t leave his home and farm until he travelled to Dublin Airport on Sunday night at 2am,” he added.

Onlookers who saw Mr Kelleher in Leinster House said he sat with Fianna Fáil colleagues who were hoping to be called to Government Buildings for ministerial appointments.

Mr Kelleher was forced to issue an apology when details of his breach of the quarantine rules were revealed in the Sunday Times.

In a statement, Mr Kelleher said: “Last Saturday, I attended the election of the new Taoiseach in Dublin having arrived into Ireland from Brussels the day before.

“As I previously stated, I avail of Covid-19 testing services before in advance of departing Brussels in order to reduce any potential public health risk.

“However, despite this, I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home. This was an error of judgement on my part and I apologise unreservedly.”

Cavan/Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth was also forced to defend bringing her mother to the Convention Centre for the Dáil sitting when Mr Martin did not bring his family.

Ms Smyth said she is an “essential worker” who works for 14 hours a day.

“After a 14 hour day, road safety comes first and I would always have a family member with me to take over driving in case of tiredness. As we know tiredness is a major killer on our roads,” she said.

Ms Smyth said comments on social media about her decision to bring her mother to the event were “most regrettable”.

Sinn Féin deputy leader in the North Michelle O’Neill has also been criticised for travelling from Belfast to Dublin to attend the vote for the Taoiseach.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar accused Ms O’Neill of coming to the Dáil sitting to take part in a “photo op” with her Sinn Féin colleagues including party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

