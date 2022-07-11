Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews calls for Russian Ambassador Yuri Filatov to be expelled over ‘disinformation’

Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov (pictured) has, according to MEP Barry Andrews, sent out numerous tweets ‘repeating all sorts of nonsense’. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

A Fianna Fáil MEP has called for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador to Ireland due to his embassy’s “disinformation campaigns” and the discovery of “a sleeper spy” who attended Trinity College Dublin.

Barry Andrews, a former junior minister, said it was high time for the Government to expel Yuri Filatov.

“The absolutely right thing to do would be to kick him out,” Mr Andrews told the Irish Independent.

“They are over-represented with diplomats and he’s putting stuff out on Twitter all the time, which is repeating all sorts of nonsense and disinformation.

“The whole point of an embassy is to have relations with the other government and to have consular relations.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week travelled to Kyiv to witness the devastation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Martin has previously rejected requests for Mr Filatov to be expelled from this country.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil in March he wanted to ensure diplomatic channels are kept open. He added that this was “the motivation behind the decision not to expel the Russian ambassador at this stage”.

He was speaking after Ireland expelled four senior Russian diplomats suspected of being members of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence unit, and to have used diplomatic cover to carry out intelligence gathering operations.

Mr Andrews said Irish people in Russia would have to make alternative plans to access consular services if Russia, as expected, retaliated to Mr Filatov’s expulsion by ejecting Ireland’s ambassador in Moscow.

“We need to do it and we need to do it straight away,” he said. “The only argument [against] is what about Irish people in Russia and they won’t have consular service because the Russians will obviously retaliate.

“But we are far enough down the road and people will make their own plans. There are other consular services that will support Irish citizens as EU citizens.”

Mr Andrews said the discovery last month of “Russian sleeper spy” Sergei Cherkasov, who had studied at Trinity, was a very serious issue for both the gardaí and the public.

The Dutch Intelligence Agency said it prevented Cherkasov from accessing the International Criminal Court in the Hague, which is investigating alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Mr Andrews said Ireland is being fed disinformation campaigns by the Russian Embassy on a daily basis.