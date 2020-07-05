A Fianna Fáil MEP has apologised for breaching quarantine rules to attend the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Billy Kelleher flew from Brussels to Ireland and ignored rules requiring passengers to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival.

Instead, Mr Kelleher attended a special Dáil sitting in the National Convention Centre where Mr Martin was elected Taoiseach.

Mr Martin’s own wife and children, who live in Cork, did not attend the Dáil sitting in Dublin City Centre.

Read More

Social distancing rules such as the two week quarantine for airline passengers are aimed at containing the spread of the virus and protecting vulnerable people who are at risk of dying if they contract Covid-19.

In a statement, Mr Kelleher said: “Last Saturday, I attended the election of the new Taoiseach in Dublin having arrived into Ireland from Brussels the day before.

“As I previously stated, I avail of Covid-19 testing services before in advance of departing Brussels in order to reduce any potential public health risk.

“However, despite this, I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home. This was an error of judgement on my part and I apologise unreservedly.”

Online Editors