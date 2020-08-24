Fianna Fáil MEP announces event featuring European Commissioner Phil Hogan as keynote speaker

FIANNA Fáil MEP Barry Andrews is hosting an event featuring controversy-hit European Commissioner Phil Hogan as a keynote speaker.

Mr Andrews publicised the event on social media this afternoon despite senior members of his party calling for Mr Hogan to resign over the 'golf-gate' saga.

The Dublin MEP posted about the event - due to take place on September 3 - on Instagram today.

Fianna Fáil junior minister Robert Troy is also listed as taking part in the online seminar.

Mr Andrews wrote: "I am delighted to be hosting an interactive webinar on 'Ireland's Contribution to the Trade Policy Review'... with key note speakers, EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan, Minister for Trade Promotion Robert Troy and Professor Michelle Egan."

He encourages people to register for the event which is under the banner of Renew Europe - Fianna Fáil's political grouping in the European Parliament.

Expand Close EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Read More

Mr Andrews did not immediately respond to attempts to contact him.

At the weekend Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar called for Mr Hogan to "consider his position" over his attendance at the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Earlier today Fianna Fáil ministers Darragh O'Brien and Thomas Byrne heaped pressure on Mr Hogan.

Mr O'Brien told RTÉ that Mr Hogan should resign and said: "The commissioner needs to realise how rightly people are so angry about this event and his participation in it."

European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne claimed Mr Hogan has offered "unclear answers" on his attendance at the golf dinner and his travel to Kildare which is under lockdown restrictions.

He argued on LMFM Radio that this "damages confidence" in politics and in the European Union and said that European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen must consider this.

Ms Von Der Leyen is currently assessing a report prepared for her by Mr Hogan on his attendance at the golf dinner.

Her spokesperson said today that the Commission President is seeking "further clarifications" from Mr Hogan.

Read More

Online Editors