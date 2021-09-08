Fianna Fáil internal report: Lack of identity, abortion stance and social media blamed for bad general election

Members of the Fianna Fáil party supporting a no vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment

An internal report blames Fianna Fáil lack of a clear identity from Fine Gael for the party’s bad general election result.

The abortion stance, manifesto, poor social media and a lack of connectivity in urban areas also contributed to the poor outcome.

The late appointment of a director of elections is also criticised in the review of the party's performance.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators will discuss the long-delayed review tomorrow with Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to come in for criticism.

The opening day of the party think-in in Co Cavan will be dominated by the post-mortem on election 2020.

Fianna Fáil was expected to gain last year, but ended up losing seven seats as the support dropped 2pc.

The report says young people and women need to be targeted, as well as promoted within the party.

A revamp of the Fianna Fáil organisation is recommended, starting now to prepare for the next election.

The leaders’ tour of the country, communications, policies and candidate selection are all in the firing line.

The results in individual constituencies are examined, including where TDs lost seats.

There is also a reference to controversies involving the party’s leadership, which is believed to point to the Votegate scandal, where two TDs had to resign from the frontbench.

Primarily, the party failed to have a distinct identity because of the Confidence and Supply deal propping up the Fine Gael-Independent government for the previous four years. The arrangement left Fianna Fail without a distinct offering to the voters that was entirely separate to outgoing government.

The party’s impact on social media was low, despite spending more than other parties on internet advertising.

The report says there wasn’t adequate consultation with the parliamentary party on the manifesto.

Fianna Fáil position on the abortion referendum in 2018 is also identified as posing a problem for the party. Mr Martin allowed TDs to vote in line with their conscience, but a majority of TDs and Senators publicly opposed the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The report goes back through the local and European elections too. It says the candidate selection process was not fit for purpose for the European elections.

Junior minister Seán Fleming chaired the review into the election. He will present his findings and recommendations to party colleagues in the Slieve Russell hotel this afternoon.

Fianna Fáil TDs, led by sacked former minister Barry Cowen, have been demanding the long-awaited report be discussed. The meeting is expected to see criticism of Mr Martin and a row over what happens next.

The Taoiseach will have to respond to the report and outline his own proposals.

The review also features a survey of grassroots members on their views on the party’s future, its identity and internal structures.

Fianna Fáil was caught out by the snap general election being called in January 2020. The party’s then deputy leader Dara Calleary was appointed as director of elections almost a week into the campaign. The report says a director of elections should be in place far earlier, along with a national election committee to oversee candidate selection and campaign strategy.

The election review comes almost 19 months after the vote in February 8, 2020.