Fianna Fáil has had issues with ‘communication, management and leadership for some time now’, says TD

A Fianna Fáil TD has said that there have been issues with “communication management and leadership” within the party for “some time now”.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry hit out at the Taoiseach at yesterday’s Parliamentary Party, saying that there is “palpable anger”to see the party leader act as a “chief flag flyer” for Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, who is in the midst of a leaking controversy.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio, the TD said that there are issues within the party and that the Taoiseach should “reflect”.

“I think there has been an issue around Fianna Fáil in terms of communication management and leadership for sometime now. This particular issue over the course of the last week does not sit well with me and indeed many of the people throughout the country including some Fianna Fáil members,” he said.

“I think business needs to be done differently, the issue needed to be raised [at the parliamentary party meeting].

“It’s a matter for the Taoiseach now to reflect on his own performance because things do need to improve,” he added.

“I think there needs to be consistency in our application of standards and rules.”

Mr MacSharry said that the controversy surrounding the leak has been handled “very, very badly” by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“I think it has been handled very very badly by everybody and I don't think it does any good for the credibility of politics as a whole where clearly we’re presiding over double standards where there’s one rule for one and no rules for others.”

He used the example of Phil Hogan’s resignation over inadvertently leaking of Budget details when he was a junior finance Minister in 1995.

“We’re expected to judge this misdemeanor based on the track record of somebody rather than for the breach of the code that it was,” Deputy MacSharry added.

