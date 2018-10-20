Fianna Fail get opinion poll boost ahead of confidence and supply talks

Fianna Fail’s public support has increased significantly as it prepares to enter into confidence and supply negotiations with Fine Gael next week.

The latest opinion poll shows Fianna Fail has jumped three points to 25pc while Fine Gael remained unchanged at 33pc. Fine Gael was a massive eleven points ahead of Fianna Fail in the last opinion poll.

The poll follows a period of mixed fortunes for the Government which included the announcement of the €1.5bn budget and the resignation of Denis Naughten as Communications Minister.

Sinn Fein has made little impact in recent weeks with the party down one point to 15pc.

The demise of the Independents has also continued with non-aligned candidates down a point to 12 pc.

The Labour Party is also down a point to 5pc, the Independent Alliance is unchanged at 4pc while Solidarity-People Before Profit has dropped two points and now does not register a percentage point in the Sunday Business Red C opinion poll.

Social Democrats are unchanged at 2pc, the Green Party are down two points to 4pc while Renua is down a point and also does not register in the poll.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced his negotiating team will be led by Tanaiste Simon Coveney and include Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon.

The Taoiseach said the Fine Gael team will enter into the talks with “no preconditions” but with a view to extending the confidence and supply arrangement for another two years.

“We are keen to map out and agree what could be achieved across a wide range of policy areas including the economy and jobs, Brexit and Northern Ireland, housing, healthcare, regional development and education, should the Government be facilitated to continue into 2020,” he said.

Online Editors