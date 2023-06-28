Fianna Fáil deputy leader idea kicked down the road as Micheál Martin to sound out party members

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told his party members tonight that they could have come to him directly instead of passing a motion calling for a deputy leader of the party when he was away.

Mr Martin sounded “wounded,” according to one observer, while another said he was “putting on the sorrowful father, that there was no need for that, lads.”

But it was noted that there was no commitment from Mr Martin to appoint a stand-in leader, and it was suggested it could perhaps be studied further. Members were left with no commitment that there would be a deputy leader at the top of the party.

But one source said he felt Mr Martin was not ruling it out, saying: “He said he would consider the position and he wanted to engage further with members of the parliamentary party.”

Another said: “He talked a bit about it, but then slid off then into things that were needed to be done, accepting the need to strategise into next year and the Local and European elections.”

Mr Martin said minister of state Jack Chambers would take charge of the party’s campaign for the local elections, while another minister of state, former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, would look after the effort for the Europeans.

A proposal from Senator Malcolm Byrne on the need for a director of strategy role was agreed. The idea was in Seán Fleming’s report on the party’s performance at the last general election.

Mr Martin missed the last parliamentary party meeting because he was away on European business as Minister for Foreign Affairs, returning to Cork that evening where he addressed the first consultative forum on international security in the city the following morning.