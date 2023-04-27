Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs will have free vote on abortion legislation

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have free votes on abortion legislation, meaning their TDs will not have to stick to a whip system and vote any way they like.

It comes as the Dáil’s health committee will scrutinise the long awaited review into abortion laws, published by Government, which makes a number of recommendations.

These include the removal of the mandatory three-day waiting period between the first and second GP appointment.

Under the law, a woman must wait three days between asking for an abortion and accessing one. But the review found that this had proven to be an obstacle that sometimes denied women access to an abortion, if it pushed them beyond a 12-week term limit.

The review called on the Government to make the mandatory three-day wait optional.

The review also recommends law changes so that more healthcare professionals can carry out abortion services, including trained nurses and midwives.

The review’s legislative proposals will now be examined by the Dáil’s health committee, which will submit its own findings.

After considering a report from the committee, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is then expected to bring a memo to Cabinet on the law changes.

Senior party figures in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have confirmed their TDs will have free votes on Dáil.

Green Party whip Marc Ó Cathasaigh said he “imagines” the Greens will have a free vote as the precedent has been set with two previous votes on abortion and euthanasia.

The Labour Party and Social Democrats said they will not have free votes as their TDs are all in agreement, in favour of the review.

It is unclear yet whether Sinn Féin will have a free vote although the party’s health spokesman David Cullinane said he supports the removal of the three-day waiting period, as well as the removal of geographical barriers to women accessing abortion services.

Aontú TD Peadar Toibín raised concerns around the increased numbers of abortions and how this will rise if the review’s recommendations are implemented.

The Pro Life Campaign called the recommendations in the review, compiled by barrister Marie O’Shea, “extreme” in nature.

Dr Catherine Conlon, an assistant professor of social policy at Trinity College Dublin, who was tasked by the HSE with carrying out research on people’s experience of abortion services in Ireland, said the three-day waiting period for abortion services was a “political” invention that viewed abortion as a moral issue rather than a healthcare one.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Dr Conlon said that the three-day waiting period is an idea that was “underpinned by a lack of trust in women and their doctors”.

“It was definitely a political instrument to alleviate people’s concerns about abortion as a moral issue, and had no regard to abortion as a healthcare issue,” Dr Conlon said.