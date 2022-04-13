Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael see boost in opinion polls but Sinn Féin still most popular single party

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have grown in popularity but Sinn Féin still dominate in a recent opinion poll.

According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll, since December the two civil war parties have increased by small amounts in popularity while Sinn Féin, on 33pc, is still the most popular in the country.

Fianna Fáil is up three points to 23pc while Fine Gael is up two points to 22pc.

Unlike its fellow coalition parties, The Green Party is down in then poll. It has lost two points bringing it to 3pc.

As well as Fianna Fáil regaining some popularity, Taoiseach Michéal Martin has also significantly gone up in his satisfaction ratings.

He has gained an eight-point rise meaning 51pc of those polled are satisfied with his leading of the country.

Mr Martin is the most popular of the party leaders, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also seen his personal rating rise, bringing him to 48pc.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mcdonald's rating has dropped by 2pc, bringing her to 42pc while Eamon Ryan’s satisfaction rating has gone down by six points to 19pc.

Satisfaction with the Government is 43pc.

The Labour Party has seen no change in its rating since the December polling, staying at 4pc, now pushing ahead of The Green Party.

Among the smaller parties, the Social Democrats has had no change at 2pc, Solidarity- People Before Profit is down one point to 1pc, and Aontú remains the same at 1pc.

The Independents are down one point to 10pc.

According to the publication, the poll was conducted among 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies on April 11 and April 12 with accuracy estimated at plus or minus 2.8pc.