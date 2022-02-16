Dáil and Seanad debates on a Citizens Assembly for a directly elected Dublin mayor were pulled after Fine Gael Senators raised concerns that only Dublin residents will be able to have a say on reform of local councils.

The Dáil and the Seanad were this week set to debate proposals for a Citizens Assembly on biodiversity and a directly elected Dublin mayor.

The assembly would be made up of 67 members of the public who live in Dublin and 12 councillors across the four Dublin councils.

The current wording of the assembly states that the “strengths and weaknesses” of current models of local government “in Ireland generally, and Dublin in particular” would be examined.

However, Fine Gael Senators raised concerns last night that only residents in Dublin would be able to have a say on reforming local government for the entire country.

Just under two hours of Dáil time was scheduled for the debating of the proposed Citizens Assembly which were pulled last minute from the Dáil and Seanad agendas.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that there was a “technical” issue with the wording of the assembly and that it will be debated next week instead.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins said it would not have been “appropriate” for only Dublin residents to examine “strengths and weaknesses” of local councils around the whole country.

“While it is of course appropriate to have a 80 person Dublin only Citizens Assembly to examine the appropriate structures for a directly elected Mayor and Local Government structures in Dublin, it wouldn’t have been appropriate for 80 members from Dublin to examine the strengths and weaknesses more generally of a local government nationally.

“Such consideration would require a wider pool of people representative of every county,” he said.

Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said that the wording of the citizens’ assembly was “problematic”.

“We all welcome a review of local government, there is lots that needs to be reformed in local government and that review has to be on a national footing and not about Dublin making decisions on local authorities outside Dublin, it has to be a genuine, national review.”

The wording of the assembly will now be reviewed and the debates are set to be held next Tuesday instead.