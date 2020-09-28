FG Senator D'Arcy resigns to head up financial lobby group

Fine Gael Senator Michael D'Arcy is resigning his seat in the Seanad to head up a lobby group for financial investment companies.

Mr D'Arcy was Minister of State in the Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance before he lost his Dáil seat in the election.

In a statement, Wexford TD announced he is to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

Mr D'Arcy said after a "period of reflection over the Summer" he decided to take a "step back from politics and public life" and tendered his resignation to Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“I have had the privilege of representing the people of Wexford since 2003 and I sincerely thank them for giving me the opportunity to work with and for them," he said

"I have made my fullest contribution to public life and now wish to start a new career which I can confirm will be with the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

“I will continue to be a proud supporter of Fine Gael and our party leader. I have no doubt that they will provide strong leadership and I wish my party colleagues success in the challenging times ahead," he added.

Mr Varadkar said he is "sorry to lose" Mr D'Arcy from the Fine Gael party but said he could understand why he made the decision.

“I would have loved to have seen Michael return to the Dáil as a TD and a Minister after the next election but understand that after 20 years in public life he wants to start a new chapter of his life. He will always be welcome should he decide to run for election again," he said.

“He will be sorely missed in the Oireachtas, and also in the party where he has made many friends and which he has served so faithfully. His new employers are fortunate to recruit someone of his calibre.

“This decision will create a vacancy in the Seanad on the agricultural panel. The party has initiated the process of selecting our candidate to contest the by-election that will now arise," he added.

