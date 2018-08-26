FG minister welcomes 'granny grant' proposal

Minister for Older People Jim Daly has said he does not oppose the introduction of a grandparent grant - but insisted that the Independent Alliance must explain how the childminding allowance would be funded.

Mr Daly said he was "instinctively well disposed" toward any initiative which would improve the living standards of older citizens.

However, the Fine Gael minister said Shane Ross must "show us the money" that would fund the €1,000 a year paid to grandparents who mind their grandchildren.

"In saying this, I am not opposing but rather respecting his proposal. I do think we have to find innovative ways to respect and develop the role of the elderly in society and in childcare," Mr Daly told the Sunday Independent.

"And it is true that a grandparent working voluntarily in this role will always be a better carer of a child than a stranger.

"We need a far clearer road-map to get us there. I know Children's Minister Katherine Zappone is working very hard in this area also and constantly stress testing new concepts and ideas to enhance the already substantial progress she and the Government have made in this area.

"Change is always difficult. Garret FitzGerald tried this once with his proposed payment for wives. It was a great idea in theory and so is that of Minister Ross, but the problem is finding the money to pay for it," he added.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the so- called 'granny grant' was in the "mix for the Budget".

"What we need to consider of course is if we do have extra money for welfare, if we have extra money for childcare, what's the best way to deploy that," he said.

Mr Ross rounded on Fine Gael, civil servants and the childcare industry after his proposal was criticised.

He said the "establishment" and "conservative forces" were seeking to undermine his plan to reward grandparents who mind their grandchildren while their parents are at work.

"The establishment went to work. Anonymous Fine Gael sources were widely quoted as rubbishing the suggestion and its proposers. Official Ireland circled the wagons. Conservative Ireland took to the airwaves," he said.

The allowance aims to refund grandparents for expenses they incur while childminding.

The grant would not be means tested and Mr Ross also suggested other family members who provided childcare might also be able to avail of the new payment.

The granny grant was first proposed by the Independent Alliance two years ago during Budget negotiations with Fine Gael.

However, this year Mr Ross insisted on the proposal being central to the Alliance's Budget demands.

Privately, Fine Gael ministers have dismissed the idea as too costly to operate.

