FG man wins appeal on suspension over tweets about women

A former Fine Gael executive member at the centre of controversy over a series of tweets about women branded "unacceptable" by the Taoiseach has successfully appealed a decision to suspend him.

Barry Walsh resigned from the national executive of the party in 2017 and the party's executive council took the decision to suspend him for 12 months, which he appealed.

The controversy emerged over derogatory comments he made on the social media platform about a number of high-profile women.

TD Kate O'Connell made an official complaint to party secretary Tom Curran. She was among those referred to in the tweets; others were Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, comedian Tara Flynn, and Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

The executive council of the party decided last month to uphold Mr Walsh's appeal.

A party spokesman said: "When this issue came to light, Barry Walsh resigned from Fine Gael's executive council in 2017 and subsequently his membership was suspended for 12 months following a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee. Following an appeal, the suspension of membership was revoked by the party's executive council as the appeals body. Mr Walsh does not hold any position within Fine Gael. The determination is final and the matter is closed."

Mr Walsh did not respond to a request for comment at the time of writing.

