FG looks to Lowry to secure Budget as Louth TD Fitzpatrick quits party

Independent TD Michael Lowry is increasingly likely to hold the balance of power in terms of passing the Budget.

Independent TD Michael Lowry is increasingly likely to hold the balance of power in terms of passing the Budget.

Mr Lowry's strengthened position came about in the wake of Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick's resignation from Fine Gael last night.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he believed the party was "style over substance" and had increasingly felt isolated in the party. He said that he would continue to represent his constituency as an independent politician.

"I felt as though I was not being listened to and I feel as though I have a lot more to offer," he said. "I feel as though I was only there to push the buttons, my hands were tied and I feel as though Fine Gael is style over substance."

Mr Fitzpatrick said he will support the Government in the forthcoming Budget if he believes it will help the "squeezed middle". "I feel as though the squeezed middle paid a big price during the austerity years. It must be a fair Budget and all sections of society must be helped," he said.

Mr Fitzpatrick's decision will reduce Fine Gael's Dáil strength from 50 to 49 TDs.

The passage of the Budget is now heavily dependent on the continued support of Tipperary TD Mr Lowry.

Fine Gael will also depend on support from Independent TD for Clare Michael Harty - who previously threatened not to support the Budget this year in protest at the closure of rural post offices.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last night he was sorry to hear about Mr Fitzpatrick's resignation.

"I know that he has been unhappy for some time and was a strong opponent of holding a referendum on the Eighth Amendment," he said. "I spoke to Peter a few weeks ago when he decided not to seek a nomination to contest the next general election as a Fine Gael candidate. At the time, he confirmed he would continue to sit as a Fine Gael TD until the end of his mandate. I regret that he has since changed his mind."

Mr Fitzpatrick also said Mr Varadkar rang him four to five weeks ago and asked him to change his mind.

He said he was told the party "did a poll in Co Louth and according to the results, I would be elected the next time as a Fine Gael TD".

Irish Independent