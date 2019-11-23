FG figures want 'ticking timebomb' Murphy to lose amid anti-immigrant fears

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's party is anxiously awaiting the by-election impact of the controversy over Ms Murphy's anti-immigrant comments, which have been described as racist.

Ministers are worried a strong performance by Ms Murphy will spark a flood of copycat right-wing candidates.

Senior party sources are privately saying they will be happy to see her lose.

"She is a ticking timebomb. She'd make a few others look like choir girls," a senior party source said.

A councillor is being spoken of within the party as a ready-made substitute for the controversial Isil row candidate.

Fine Gael's by-election campaign has been overshadowed by accusations of racism and bullying levelled against Ms Murphy.

Mr Varadkar dropped Maria Bailey over the damage to the party from her swing fall compensation case.

The Taoiseach will now come under pressure to do the same with Ms Murphy over the negative reaction to her views on immigration.

"His problem now is what he did with [Maria] Bailey. He said he would listen to the party membership.

"The local organisation in Wexford could ask [Verona] Murphy's place to be looked at, just as happened with Bailey in Dún Laoghaire," a senior party source said.

Bridin Murphy, a Fine Gael councillor in the New Ross area, is being spoken of as a replacement. New Ross is in the south of the county where Verona Murphy is based.

Any decision on the matter will now have to wait until after next Friday's election.

"I'd say there'll be a pretty quick move made there after the by-election and she'll be gone fast," another party figure said.

This week, Mr Varadkar refused to commit to running Ms Murphy in the general election, saying the Wexford constituency, like others, would be reviewed after the by-elections.

"The power rests with the executive council at any time to add or delete candidates and that applies across the board in every constituency," he said.

Derogatory

Within Fianna Fáil, there is also some speculation about the future prospects of its Dublin Fingal candidate Lorraine Clifford-Lee if she doesn't win her by-election.

The senator got into hot water over derogatory remarks she made on Twitter.

Ms Clifford-Lee was the clear favourite to win the seat at the start of the campaign.

Party sources say if she loses there will be calls to replace her with councillor Darragh Butler for the general election.

Meanwhile, Ms Murphy's own lobby group has been forced to leap to her defence and intervene in the by-election campaign.

She has stood aside as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) for the duration of the by-election.

Ms Murphy was accused of bullying by a female worker in her 60s. She denied the allegations.

The Workplace Relations Commission ordered the IRHA pay €20,000 for breaching safety, health and welfare at work legislation in its treatment of the worker, who it found had been penalised for raising concerns of alleged bullying by Ms Murphy and others.

The lobby group appealed the decision but the case was later settled.

The IRHA asked Ms Murphy not to make any comment on the bullying allegations.

"The settlement contained a strict confidentiality clause which the IRHA must respect," the body's management committee said.

The group says Ms Murphy is a "person of integrity, warm, generous and kind".

"She is someone who strives to avoid division and seeks to bring people together.

"A person who, like everyone, is fallible, but knows when to put her hand up and acknowledge that she has made a mistake," the IRHA said.

Irish Independent