FG candidate apologises for second time after visit to asylum centre

Ms Murphy was forced into a second apology in 24 hours for comments about asylum seekers that drew widespread condemnation.

She visited an emergency reception centre in Co Waterford last night in a bid to quell the controversy.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said Ms Murphy's statements "were not based on fact" - but backed the candidate.

However, senior Fine Gael figures predicted that many activists could now desert her campaign amid condemnation from Opposition leaders.

Ms Murphy was quoted as telling the 'Irish Times': "We do need to integrate these people in a way that they almost have to be re-programmed."

She added: "Now that is a terrible way ... it sounds callous, but I am under no illusion that Isis [Isil] is a big part of the migrant population."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent Ms Murphy's comments were "offensive and quite dangerous".

"Fine Gael seem to be playing the populist card and this has no place in Irish politics," he added.

Fine Gael backbencher Noel Rock said Ms Murphy's comments were "ignorant, ill-informed, dangerous rhetoric that every right-minded individual should challenge".

A senior Fine Gael source said Ms Murphy was now likely to lose support from party activists with just 10 days to the by-election.

"It's awful, it's appalling. I can't see people wanting to enthusiastically canvass for her," the source said. "I couldn't stand side by side with someone who holds those views. It's an awful mess. It's not what the Government or Fine Gael stands for."

Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin said the comments "are wrong and have no basis in fact. They will fuel toxic racism". He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "must now disassociate himself and his party from these remarks".

Mr Varadkar's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms Murphy visited an emergency reception and orientation centre in Dungarvan yesterday evening "to gain a better understanding of asylum and refugee issues", she said.

"I met men, women and children from war-torn regions who came here to escape brutal violence so that they could live normal family lives. Their stories were harrowing and have had a profound impact on my understanding of the issue.

"I realise now I had a poor understanding of asylum issues and I apologise wholeheartedly for my remarks."

Irish Independent