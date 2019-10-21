Fine Gael is holding an emergency meeting on swing compensation claim TD Maria Bailey running for the party in the general election.

FG calls crisis meeting on Bailey heave as new candidate is lined up

The favourite to replace Ms Bailey on the party ticket, if she is removed, has failed to express confidence in the embattled TD.

Ms Bailey remains a Fine Gael election candidate, but senior figures don't want her running as they feel the compensation case fallout will again damage the party.

A series of heaves against Ms Bailey have broken out in Fine Gael in her Dún Laoghaire constituency.

A motion of no confidence was placed in her last week. Now a motion demanding Fine Gael review the party ticket has been tabled.

The grassroots members want an emergency special meeting to discuss the ticket.

Last night, that meeting was set for Wednesday, October 30.

The meeting will debate a motion asking the Fine Gael national executive to review the party ticket and make any changes necessary to improve the party's prospects. Ms Bailey is not specifically named, but the debate centres on her.

Every member of the party in the Dún Laoghaire constituency will be allowed to attend and have a vote.

Ms Bailey is currently running with Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward.

But the party has other options, particularly new councillors Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Lorraine Hall.

Senior Fine Gael sources told the Irish Independent that Ms Carroll MacNeill is the preferred candidate to replace Ms Bailey.

When asked yesterday if she was happy to have Ms Bailey as a candidate and if she had confidence in the TD, Ms Carroll MacNeill replied: "I think that all of the matters connected to Fine Gael and the organisation of Fine Gael are matters - they are obviously live - are matters for the members locally."

Ms Carroll MacNeill is working full-time as a public representative. She held an event on Dún Laoghaire pier yesterday against coercive control.

The event was addressed by MEP Frances Fitzgerald, who Ms Carroll MacNeill previously worked for as an adviser.

It was also attended by the proposers of the motions against Ms Bailey, Councillor Marie Baker and party activist Joe Lawlor.

