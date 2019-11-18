FG by-election candidate criticised after she reportedly said Isis is 'a big part of the migrant population' in Ireland

There was silence from Fine Gael on Monday afternoon after the Irish Times reported Wexford Dáil candidate Verona Murphy as saying “we do need to integrate these people in a way that they almost have to be re-programmed.”

She added: “Now that is a terrible way...it sounds callous, but I am under no illusion that Isis is a big part of the migrant population.”

Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin said the comments “are wrong and have no basis in fact. They will fuel toxic racism.” He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “must now disassociate himself and his party from these remarks”.

Ms Murphy was also slammed by Fianna Fail whose justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said that if she is trying to promote her campaign she should “stop representing migrants as terrorists” and “generating unnecessary fear” with her latest remarks on asylum seekers.

The emergence of the latest comments from Ms Murphy, who is also the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, came less than 24 hours after she was forced to apologise for saying some asylum seekers needed to be “deprogrammed” and had been "infiltrated by Isis".

Ms Murphy did not respond to multiple telephone calls and texts from Independent.ie on Monday afternoon to confirm whether she stood by her latest comments.

Neither the Fine Gael spokesman, nor the party’s director of elections in Wexford, justice minister Charlie Flanagan, responded immediately to a requests for comment.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said: “Verona Murphy should bring to the attention of the Gardaí any evidence she has that Isis has infiltrated the Irish migrant population.

“If she doesn't have evidence and is simply trying to promote her election campaign, she should stop representing migrants as terrorists and stop generating unnecessary fear in our communities."

In her comments to the Irish Times Ms Murphy is also reported to have referenced the protests against putting a Direct Provision centre in Oughterard in Co Galway insisting protesters were not racist but that services for people being placed there were not going to be available.

“We have to protect our own society and we do have to integrate them [asylum seekers], we do have to give them the support services to alleviate that type of indoctrination and I think that is where Oughterard people were coming from," she said.

Ms Murphy was forced to apologise on Sunday night after she told RTÉ that she believed some asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be “deprogrammed” as they “carry angst” from being in conflict zones, and may have been “infiltrated by Isis”.

"These people are coming from such war-torn countries that they have to be deprogrammed, for the want of a better word, but through support services," she told RTÉ’s This Week. "They carry angst that you wouldn't ordinarily see, possibly infiltrated by Isil, and we have to protect ourselves against that.

Ms Murphy later said it was a “poor choice of words” and apologised to “anyone who was offended by them”

Online Editors