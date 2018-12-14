Fianna Fáil's transport spokesperson Robert Troy has denied being a 'ladies' man' but admitted to drink-driving in his youth.

FF transport spokesman: I used to drink and drive, but was not a 'ladies' man'

The Westmeath TD revealed in an interview he struggles with his mental health and has contemplated suicide.

Mr Troy said he is "embarrassed to say it now", but as an "immature person" he thought it was a "manly thing that I was able to manage the car and bring it home after four or five pints".

"It was stupid and it was immature," he said.

Speaking to 'Hot Press' magazine, the 36-year-old described visiting a strip club when he was 19, but says he recently found the red light district in Amsterdam "seedy and uninteresting".

Asked about his reputation as a so-called 'ladies' man', he replied: "Sometimes someone's reputation can supersede them. Put it this way, if I was with all the women I was alleged to have been with, I would have had a very exciting number of years.

"I'm in a relationship about two years. For most of my adult life, I've been in relationships."

On mental health, Mr Troy says suicide "has crossed my mind, but I've never taken any action on it".

