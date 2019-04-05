FF member of committee goes to FAI event ahead of grilling

A member of the Oireachtas committee which is due to question John Delaney and FAI representatives sat alongside members of the organisation's board last night as Mr Delaney addressed a Uefa youth finals draw.

Fianna Fáil TD Kevin O'Keeffe hit the headlines last week after it emerged Mr Delaney, then the FAI chief executive, secured him two tickets to last year's World Cup Final in Russia.

Mr O'Keeffe told the 'Irish Sun' he paid €903 each for the tickets, and had asked Mr Delaney whether he could help secure the much sought-after tickets.

Mr Delaney and a number of FAI officials have been invited to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport next week.

The Cork TD is a member of the committee, and last night sat in the same row as FAI board members at the Uefa European Under-17 Championship Finals draw at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

When asked by the Irish Independent if his presence at the event was appropriate, Mr O'Keeffe said: "I think it's a big occasion for the country to be hosting a European championship. Hopefully it does good for the country."

He also said he is sports spokesperson for Fianna Fáil and said he did not speak to members of the FAI about the issues likely to be raised at the committee. FAI officials are due to face up to eight hours of questioning before the committee amid concerns over governance.

