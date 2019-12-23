FF is trying to make us 'lame duck government', says Creed

Mr Creed insisted Mr Martin was trying to create a situation where the Government becomes "a lame duck" administration to benefit Fianna Fáil's own election preparations.

He has also challenged Mr Martin to commit all his TDs to backing the minority Coalition.

"It's clear that once Brexit is done at the end of January, all bets are off and we don't control it any more.

"But this farce about Micheál Martin writing letters to Leo about fixing a date - the truth is that since May 6, 2016, Fianna Fáil has had a veto on the lifetime of this government anyway," Mr Creed said.

"Now they're talking about an 'orderly wind-down' - you cannot have good governance if you're talking about a wind-down. The Government must continue to govern on the last day as it did on the first day, otherwise government becomes impotent and that cannot be allowed to happen.

"Every government department, including my own, must continue to act right up to the last day, as it did on the first.

"You can't say it should end on April 10 - because then you're a lame-duck government," he added.

Mr Creed suggested that the Fianna Fáil leader is saying what he is saying now because he is under pressure from party dissident John McGuinness, who he described as "snapping at his leader's heels".

The Kilkenny TD has said he would break ranks with Fianna Fáil in the event of another no-confidence motion - possibly against Health Minister Simon Harris after the Dáil returns on January 18.

The Agriculture Minister also suggested that Mr Martin could prolong the lifespan of the current minority Coalition by committing his own members' votes to that end.

"The crucial question for Mr Martin is, will he be prepared to lay his own members' votes on the line in this matter? That is a crucial question for Mr Martin and obviously he's not going to answer that one right now," Mr Creed said.

The minister's remarks are the latest in a series of ill-tempered exchanges between the two big parties, making an early election seem increasingly likely.

Fine Gael has begun pointing to the internal party pressure on Mr Martin, trying to suggest he is losing control of Fianna Fáil as the general election date draws nearer.

