FF, FG and Green leaders to meet today to finalise coalition deal

THE leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are expected to meet later today in a bid to finalise a historic coalition deal.

Government formation negotiations between the three parties continued until almost 4am this morning.

Independent.ie understands that the "guts" of a draft Programme for Government have been agreed but there is a number of "outstanding issues" that remain to be decided upon.

They have been identified as issues relating to tax, pensions and social welfare.

Further contacts may happen between party spokespersons and the three party's deputy leaders before the draft document is sent to the three leaders.

Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael and the Green Party's Eamon Ryan are on standby to meet today.

Should they sign off on the document it will be the first time a coalition government deal has been agreed between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael whose divisions date back to the Civil War.

One of the Green Party's negotiators, Ossian Smyth tweeted at 4:34am: "The three negotiating teams agreed most of a programme for government this morning.

"A small number of issues have been left to the party leaders to decide later today. A lot of good stuff in there!"

One source involved in talks yesterday said there had been "a very good atmosphere" where "people were determined to get a deal done".

Fine Gael's demand for a commitment that there be no increases in income tax or USC is understood to be one issue that is to be thrashed out by the party leaders.

Fine Gael want a guarantee income tax and USC won't be raised in the next Budget and that it they could even be reduced when the economy recovers.

Another major issue is the qualification age for the State pension.

Fianna Fail wants the rise in the pension age to 67, due to happen next year, to be delayed.

During the talks this has been resisted by Fine Gael, which has been insisting on it being increased in line with a long-running strategy aimed at reducing State pension costs – albeit with a transitional payment for people until they reach 67.

Sources indicated that agreement has been reached on how to cut carbon emissions and on spending in transport, both key areas of concern for the Green Party.

Other outstanding issues include the details of a Fine Gael-proposed jobs and stimulus package for July to help recover from the massive economic hit caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The party is also seeking a 'New Care Deal for Ireland' which includes increased State support for childcare, parental leave and home help services for older people.

And the final details of new REPS payments for farmers to ecourage environmentally friendly practices is also outstanding.

Individual chapters of the draft Programme for Government are said to have been agreed by the negotiating teams and the full document will run to more than 100 pages.

Any deal will have to be approved by Oireachtas members in the three parties and ultimately their wider membership.

The Green Party has a high bar for approving any deal.

More than two-thirds of its 2,700 will have to be in favour of the agreement for the party to go into coalition.

Fianna Fáil need a simple majority of its more than 15,000 members.

Fine Gael have an electoral college system which gives the greater weight to its elected represenatatives than the wider membership.

Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan said he believes there is enough in the draft deal for his party members to be "very happy with".

He told RTÉ's The Week in Politics he hopes the Greens' parliamentary party will unanimously sign off on the deal as early as today before it goes to the wider party.

Health Minister Simon Harris said his party is hopefull that there will be a "final breakthrough" today.

Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler her party's priority is "abosutely not" getting Mr Martin installed as Taoiseach and avoiding facing the electorate.

She said the party has been "very strong" in the area of housing during the talks and insisted Fianna Fáil has been "to the fore" in pushing for a statutory home care deal.

Online Editors