FF and FG fail to commit to Greens' 7pc greenhouse gas emissions demand

FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael have stopped short of committing to the Green Party’s demand for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 7pc per annum.

The two parties have invited Green leader Eamon Ryan to talks to discuss how the target can be achieved and warned that no party will want to introduce climate action measures that may jeopardise employment, increase poverty or impact rural and regional development.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have also said it is not possible to provide a clear and detailed analysis of how their policy framework document, published earlier this month, can be financed due to the Covid-19 emergency,

In a joint letter sent to Mr Ryan overnight, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “In normal discussions on a Programme for Government this would be readily available. Unfortunately, we are not in normal times.”

They warn of a growing deficit, a decline in the economy of 10.5pc this year, unemployment of 22pc in the second quarter and a debt to GDP ratio increase of 10pc.

“Nobody knows with any reasonable degree of accuracy how long the COVID-19 Emergency will last, how slow, or fast the recovery will be or what form of Brexit will take place in 2021,” their letter states.

They also commit to the State taking “a more interventionist approach to the housing market” through local authorities and the Land Development Agency.

They also pledge to end Direct Provision and say they will discuss introducing a Universal Basic Income.

On the 7pc emissions reduction demand - a red line for the Green Party - the two party leaders state: “Considerable work will have to be done to outline where and when further carbon reductions could or should come from given that we will have to significantly reboot and revive the economy.

“No party will want to introduce changes that will jeopardise employment or increase levels of poverty or have a negative impact on rural and regional development. We will need to identify and bring forward the climate actions that will support good quality, sustainable employment, balanced regional development and reduce poverty.”

Speaking this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he did not want to commit to "a target that can't be done".

He said the Green Party are meeting this morning to discuss the letter from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and he hopes they will give it "close consideration"

Mr Varadkar added: "We'd be very keen to enter formal talks on forming a government as soon as they're willing to do so if they're willing to do so.

"The target that they set of 7pc is extremely ambitious... But we accept that we need to be more ambitious when it comes to climate change."

He said it looks like emissions actually will fall this year by between 7pc and 8pc but "for all the wrong reasons" and as the economy recovers next year they will probably rise again.

"We'd be interested in talking to them about we might achieve a more ambitious target than the current one, perhaps even 7pc."

"But we don't want to commit to a target that can't be done".

He also said that "we want to understand what impact achieving that target would have on poverty, on employment, on the rural economy because we're going to struggle in all of those areas actually in the next couple of years.

"We want to see it in the round. But we're up for greater ambition on climate action."

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael commit to introducing a new Climate Bill within the first 100 days that will strengthen the Climate Change Advisory Council, put a net zero target for 2050 into law and provide for five-year carbon budgets.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael also say they will commit to an ambitious programme of development and investment in offshore wind, grid and interconnector upgrades and community energy projects.

In the six-page letter, the two parties commit to a “pathway to phase out all fossil fuel exploration licenses” and say it “does not make sense” to build new infrastructure such as liquid natural gas (LNG) import terminals.

In a move that will alarm some Fianna Fáil TDs they cast doubt over the Shannon LNG pipeline, saying: “We would need to ensure that for those areas which were expecting economic development arising from new fossil fuel infrastructure that localised development plans are put in place to stimulate economic activity.

"As part of that we must consider how strategic investment in the Shannon estuary and port infrastructure could support the development of renewable energy.”

On housing, the parties say the Land Development Agency will be enabled to build new homes for affordable and private purchase, social housing and cost-rental accommodation and propose that local authorities make serviced sites available “within the footprint of our smaller towns and villages so that first-time buyers and downsizers can purchase those sites and build homes”. They also commit to a comprehensive deep retrofit programme.

The two parties commit to ensuring a 2:1 split in capital investment in favour of public transport projects over roads but they say this figure should not include spending on maintenance and upkeep of the existing transport network. They also commit to increased capital investment in walking and cycling areas.

On the commitment to working towards ending Direct Provision - demanded by the Greens - the two parties say “this will take time”. They say they are committed to implementing reforms “such as own-door and self-catering accommodation and we need to be conscious of other priorities within the housing sector also”.

Elsewhere in the document the two parties commit to the reaching the UN obligation to spend 0.7pc of national income on overseas aid by 2030; a national land use plan; a review of the existing national development plan; a review of the State’s response to the Covid-19 emergency; and a ‘green procurement policy’ for all public bodies.

Concluding their letter, Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar tell the Green Party leader: “At a time of genuine crisis, we welcome the fact that the Green Party is giving serious consideration to taking part in Programme for Government talks.

“We believe that working together we could implement many transformative policy changes across many areas. As mentioned earlier direct discussion between our parties would allow us to tease out any issues arising from the recent letters and the Framework document and hopefully enable us to move to Programme for Government talks.”

Online Editors