Female prisoners who went on hunger strike a century ago remembered in online photo display

'Suspect women’ such as Maud Gonne were arrested in 1923 for their opposition to the Irish Free State

Minister Catherine Martin described the photo essay as 'a very powerful, insightful and moving piece of work'. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The end to conflict brought about by the Good Friday Agreement has seen much focus on the 1981 Republican hunger strike – yet jailed women were refusing food in opposition to this State 100 years ago.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin is unveiling a new photo essay on the little-known crisis, available at www.mna100.ie, in partnership with the Education Centre in Mountjoy Prison.

In the first months of 1923, there was a mass arrest of “suspect women” who opposed the establishment of the Irish Free State under the treaty terms and who took the republican side in the Civil War.

They included writers such as Dorothy Macardle and Lily O’Brennan, elected TDs such as Mary MacSwiney and Kate O’Callaghan, famed activist Maud Gonne MacBride, and even suffragettes such as Mary Bourke-Dowling.

The prisoners also comprised women who had been deported from jails in London, Liverpool and Glasgow by the British State, with nearly 300 women in prison in the republic in 1923. They were not allowed visits or parcels, and correspondence was limited and censored.

Several hunger strikes erupted. MacSwiney, a sister of Terence – the famous Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike against British tyranny in 1920 – went on hunger strike herself against the Free State while in Mountjoy.

She fasted for 24 days while her sister Annie undertook a sympathy fast outside the prison at the same time. She was subsequently imprisoned in 1923 and went on a further hunger strike until being released after 15 days.

In March of that year, Nell Ryan, sister-in-law of Richard Mulcahy, commander-in-chief of the army, also went on hunger strike for release. She went 30 days without food until being freed in April 1923.

The photo essay focuses on mass imprisonment of women in Mountjoy, Kilmainham Gaol and the North Dublin Union, using photos of participants, images of artefacts from Mountjoy Prison Museum, and recorded audio clips.

Minister Martin said: “This is a very powerful, insightful and moving piece of work. It illuminates the terrible conditions experienced by women prisoners during a very traumatic time in our history. A century ago, their voices were unheard, confined within the prison walls.”