Fears over undersea cables a ‘James Bond-like story’, ambassador tells TDs as Russian military exercises to begin tomorrow

Concerns that Russian military exercises in the Atlantic Ocean would have an impact on transatlantic cable routes have been branded a “James Bond-like story” by Russia’s Ambassador to Ireland.

Military experts have raised concerns that the area where the military exercises are due to take place starting on Thursday are still above communications cables, which lie under the sea, suggesting that Russia may have the ability to cut the cables.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee this evening, Ambassador Yuriy Filatov said that those concerns are a “James Bond-like story”.

“The cables, my favourite. It seems like whenever you go through the Atlantic in the general area, you almost certainly cross the routes of transatlantic cables,” Mr Filatov told TDs and senators.

“I don’t put any water into the theories, which are redundant, that these exercises or any other exercises are somehow linked to this James Bond-like story.”

He said that the “proponents” of these concerns should look at recent reports that gardaí are investigating over 60 incidents of cable thefts around the country in the last six months.

“That’s probably the real problem for Ireland or, at least the rural part, which lacks internet and telephone,” he said.

The ambassador appeared before the committee following a turbulent fortnight in which Irish fishermen threatened to take to sea to protest against the military exercises planned within Irish waters by the Russian military.

The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and other senior politicians said the Russian exercises were unwelcome in Irish waters, and late last week Russia agreed to move the drills, which come as the US prepares to send troops to Ukraine and Russian troops mass on its border, outside Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

The exercises, which will likely included live firing of artillery, have also put a spotlight on Ireland’s military capacity and raised concerns over the welfare of whales and dolphins.

Earlier on Wednesday, a letter from the Russian foreign affairs minister to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney demanded an urgent response on whether or not the Government has changed its stance on post-Cold War European security arrangements.

Ambassador Filatov said that the message is not “exclusive” to Ireland and that similar letters have been sent to foreign ministers of all other European countries, including the United States and Canada.

He said that there is no “hidden agenda” and that the answer to the letter will help Russia make its own decisions on its next moves.

“This is not a challenge - this is a respectful question which will be factored into our own deliberation and report to the president in what next will be the steps by Russia in ongoing dialogue,” he said.

“This is pretty obvious and I think, respectful way of conducting diplomacies.”

He also said that Ireland’s position as a neutral country is a “fact of life and law”.

“This is a fact, this is your choice, this is your policy that is enshrined in your constitution.

“We certainly respect the choice of the Irish people, it’s a fact of life and law. There is nothing to debate.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Irish aviation officials told another committee that plans by Russia to hold military exercises off the Irish coast were "absolutely routine".

The Oireachtas transport committee heard on Wednesday from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), after Russia agreed to move planned military drills off the south-west coast of Ireland.

The artillery drills were to take place at the start of February in international waters - albeit it in Irish-controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone.

Appearing before the committee, IAA chief executive Peter Kearney told politicians: "Although the Russian Federation has indicated that planned exercise would be moved and so the original airspace restrictions have been cancelled, we need to remain alert that the exercises could take place at a new location, outside of our area of responsibility but in an area that could impact our operation."

However, he also said that the planned Russian activity, although the first of its kind in living memory, was "routine".

He said: "With what has been seen in Ukraine and Russia and the sensitivities around that, I can understand how people would be very concerned.

"From our point of view, this is absolutely routine. There's nothing unusual at all about this. This didn't generate any surprise or additional level of alertness within our organisation. We simply applied the procedures that we've operated for many years."

In a lengthy opening statement, Mr Kearney told the committee he wanted to "stress that, while not commonplace, military exercises do occur from time-to-time in international waters and airspace".

The area of airspace where the exercise is to take place has been closed to civil aircraft between February 3 to 8, with additional buffer zones included, he told the Oireachtas transport committee.

Mr Kearney said that all of the steps were put in place to "ensure the safety of the operation of civilian aircraft".

Taking questions from politicians, officials said the UK, Nato and France had all carried out similar exercises in recent years.

IAA officials said Nato and French exercises were held in the international airspace monitored by Ireland in 2021, while a UK held an exercise in 2017.

In total, officials said they were "four experiences" over the last five years in terms of military or naval training exercises impacting international airspace near Ireland.

The officials said they understood that the Russian exercise would have involved the firing of artillery and missiles.

The IAA were told that the "top of activity" for the Russian exercises was meant to be 11,000 metres.

However, authorities asked civilian flights to avoid an "unlimited" area of airspace.

They said that some civilian aircraft can fly at 37,000 ft.

The military activity would have therefore taken up "quite a small amount of airspace", Peter Kavanagh, IAA general manager for en-route and aeronautical information services, said.

Fianna Fail Senator Timmy Dooley acknowledged that the committee appearance had been "overtaken by events".

He asked: "Was there any diplomacy employed in the IAA, perhaps at board level, to talk to the Russian Ambassador?"

Mr Kavanagh said that was not necessarily a role for the organisation or the IAA board.

"This is standard international practice. I'm not sure it is something the board can even get involved in," he replied.

There was also criticism of the Foreign Affairs Minister by some committee members.

Fianna Fail's Cathal Crowe said Simon Coveney "could and should have done a lot more" regarding the military activity.

"I don't think we should be tipping our cap all the time to larger nations and being bullied in the schoolyard of geopolitics," he said.

Mr Kearney, taking questions from committee chairman Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell, said no further communication has been received from Russian authorities.

He said he believes any upcoming exercises will only involve the navy.

"We believe this is closed," he said.