Fears Chinese ‘spy’ cameras are recording Irish politicians and staff dismissed by Oireachtas officials

Devices will remain despite concerns of politicians and civil liberties body

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is a member of the Oireachtas Commission which decided the Hikvision cameras were not a security threat.

Chinese-made surveillance cameras are to remain installed around Leinster House despite concerns they present a national security risk as they could be used to spy on politicians and their staff.

Hikvision cameras have been installed in the House of the Oireachtas complex in Dublin for several years, but in February, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) wrote to Leinster House authorities seeking their urgent removal over concerns they could be used to carry out covert surveillance on TDs and senators.

Politicians have also raised concerns.

Chinese government-backed company Hikvision’s cameras have already been banned from government buildings in Denmark, the UK, the US and elsewhere.

The European Parliament also banned their use two years ago. The company has also been implicated in human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

However, the Sunday Independent has learned that Leinster House officials told a meeting of the Oireachtas Commission — the secretive body which oversees the administration of parliament — last month, they were satisfied the cameras installed in the parliamentary precinct did not present a security risk.

Their reasoning, according to sources, was that because the cameras were not connected to Wi-Fi or internet, there was no potential for images to be transmitted beyond the building.

However, some members of the committee have sought more information, including how long is left on the contract the Office of Public Works (OPW) has with the camera provider.

The Oireachtas Commission comprises a cross-party group of TDs and senators and is chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

A Houses of the Oireachtas spokesperson declined to comment as the issue concerned security matters and a private meeting.

In calling for the removal of the cameras, the ICCL said Italian investigators discovered Hikvision devices transmitting back to locations in China, with a separate probe finding that each Hikvision device installed in Rome’s Fiumicino airport sent data 11,000 times an hour to China.

In a letter to the Oireachtas secretary general Peter Finnegan — copied to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, the Ceann Comhairle, the OPW, and all party leaders — the ICCL’s technology fellow Dr Kris Shrishak wrote: “In addition to the risk that cameras inside the Oireachtas may be reporting back to China, security researchers regularly find new security vulnerabilities that allow hackers to seize full control of various types of Hikvision cameras.

"Hackers can record what the cameras see and, potentially, what they hear. ICCL has directly observed Hikvision cameras inside the Oireachtas Buildings and about its grounds.

“The cameras are positioned at locations where they can capture video of TDs, senators and staff, and their private conversations. They may also capture what was said.”

A Hikvision spokesperson said at the time: “It is categorically false to represent Hikvision as a threat to national security.”

They added that “no respected technical institution or assessment has come to this conclusion”.

"Hikvision cameras are compliant with the applicable Irish laws and regulations and are subject to strict security requirements,” they said.

China’s embassy in Dublin has previously dismissed concerns that the cameras present a national security risk as an “incredible conspiracy theory”.

“Those who made up this incredible conspiracy theory are kindly invited to invent another one, eg, Irish-made whiskey, meat, milk… are reporting back to Ireland and pose massive national security risks to China. 1 € reward offered! NO LIMITS!,” the Chinese embassy in Ireland tweeted in February.

The OPW has said it will “continue to review best practice in collaboration with industry experts and implement any recommendations as necessary”.

Concerns about the use of Hikvision cameras in Leinster House were first raised in 2019 by Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless.

Mr Lawless wrote to the head of security at the time, seeking details on what security assessment was carried out prior to the installation of the cameras. However, it is understood the Kildare North TD, who chairs the Oireachtas Justice Committee, never received a detailed response.

