Feargus Flood, former chairman of Flood Tribunal, dies aged 94

Former High Court Judge Feargus Flood has died at the age of 94.

Mr Justice Flood was best known as the chairman of the Flood Tribunal in his role as the chairman of the Planning and Payments Tribunal which was established in 1997 to examine planning issues in the Dublin area.

It was originally set up to probe allegations of corruption against former Fianna Fáil minister Ray Burke but was extended to cover alleged corruption involving land developers and Dublin politicians as well as former assistant Dublin city and county manager George Redmond.

He presided over the tribunal at Dublin Castle before stepping down when other judges were appointed in 2003 when he retired.

He was appointed to the High Court in 1991.

Mr Justice Flood was originally from Co Donegal and lived in Baily, Howth.

According to this death notice, he died on Saturday “peacefully surrounded by his family” at the Highfield Nursing Home.

He is survived by his wife Anna, son Richard and daughters Micheline and Suzi as well as his grandchildren, Killian, Robert, Sam and Alessia, sons-in-law John and Erig and daughter-in-law Patricia.

His funeral will take place on Thursday morning at St Fintan’s Church in Sutton, followed by cremation at Dardistown crematorium.