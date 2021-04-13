Faster compensation for gardaí injured in the line of duty

Gardaí will receive quicker monetary payments for injuries received in the line of duty under new legislation.

A new Garda Compensation Bill goes to Cabinet tomorrow, aiming to speed up the process whereby an officer can be waiting for up to four years to received financial recognition for the hurt, debility and treatment of harm caused to them in the course of their duty.

It is understood there will be a greater role for PIAB, the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, in fast-tracking the Garda compensation claims, which run to about 200 a year.

The proposals will represent a major improvement on the current compensation arrangements, which involve the State Claims Agency running the rule over submissions, as it does with third-party ‘hostile’ actions against the State.

A Government source said the new Bill reflects a commitment to speed up Garda injury payments given as part of the Croke Park Agreement of a decade ago.

It is believed the majority of Gardaí who need to access the scheme will receive more prompt payments while the State will have reduced costs in administering the revised scheme.

In 2019, the last full year for which statistics are available, there were 180 Garda claims under the Garda Compensation Act. They results in awards of over €6 million, with costs of €1.5 million.

There were also 2,281 more minor claims under the Garda’s Occupational Injuries Scheme at a cost of €115,000.

Many of the most serious injuries involve Garda vehicles involved in pursuits or struck by other vehicles, quite often intentionally.

Garda compensation claims have been falling and are likely to decline in line with the sharp drop in crime since the advent of the pandemic.

In the first six months of last year there were 71 claims brought and 1,060 cases instituted under the Occupational Injuries Scheme.

