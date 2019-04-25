Farming association president quits after being named on MEP list

The president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) has resigned following a meeting of the organisation.

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed that Patrick Kent had been named on MEP candidate Mick Wallace's replacement list.

Mr Kent announced his intention to step down from his position as leader of ICSA with immediate effect at a meeting of the association's national executive. He has held the position since 2014.

He had insisted he is "apolitical" despite being named by Independents 4 Change MEP candidate Mick Wallace on his replacement list.

Mr Wallace, who is running for an MEP seat in the South constituency, named Mr Kent in the event he is elected and later cannot fulfil the role.

Irish Independent