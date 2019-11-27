Farmers have vowed to escalate their protests and bring Dublin city centre to a standstill until Agriculture Minister Michael Creed agrees to meet them.

Farmers vow to bring capital to a standstill if Agriculture Minister refuses to hold talks

The protesters have called on farmers throughout the country to park their tractors near Leinster House and the Shelbourne Hotel in a bid to put pressure on the minister.

Last night gardaí warned the protest was expected to continue into this morning. St Stephen's Green North was closed last night with tractors blocking from the top of Hume Street to the top of Kildare Street.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Merrion Square South, Dawson Street, Merrion Row" were closed until further notice.

