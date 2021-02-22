Family of Noah Donohoe want Government to call for proper investigation into bizarre disappearance

The family of an Irish citizen found dead in Belfast after being missing for six days last summer want the Irish Government to bring pressure to bear for a proper investigation into his bizarre disappearance.

Noah Donohoe was a 14-year-old who left his nationalist area of the city for a bicycle ride and never came home. The next day his clothes and bike were found in a Protestant enclave of north Belfast, a part of the city he had never been before.

Next CCTV footage was recovered that showed him cycling naked into a cul-de-sac on the estate. His body was found deep in a storm drain a quarter of a mile away after nearly a week.

The family is now seeking a meeting with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, emphasising that Noah held an Irish passport and claiming that the PSNI investigation into his case has been both flawed and marked by inactivity and an alleged lack of professionalism.

“The PSNI has not done a thorough investigation,” his aunt Niamh Donohoe told the Irish Independent. “They need to step it up, and the Irish Government can bring pressure to bear that we can’t as a family.”

The Donohoe clan, including the boy’s mother, Fiona, have recently been writing to TDs on the issue, while a broadcast interview with Virgin Media will be aired on TV tomorrow.

But with their dealings with the Department of Foreign Affairs producing little in response from Northern authorities, they now want to highlight what they say are perplexing elements and unfollowed leads that mark out the case from other missing persons investigations.

The family claims that throughout the week of the search – while Noah was still missing – the police pushed the theory the teen had suffered a head injury after a fall from his bike.

And within hours of Noah’s naked body being found 950 metres inside the storm drain, a senior police officer declared no foul play was suspected — even though there had been an attack on a young cyclist in the same area in a robbery some days previously.

The family have contested the ‘convenient’ theory of a head injury. An inquest review hearing last month heard a claim that witnesses reported that Noah was threatened with a needle in the street by a heroin addict early in mystifying bike journey.

The family have carried out its own investigations and campaigned for further inquiries — and the possible injustice has drawn in the assistance of former Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, the man credited with bringing prosecutions in the notorious Stephen Lawrence case in London.

Noah attended the prestigious school St Malachy’s Catholic boys school. He was a cellist who had received distinctions in his formative grade sand was a member of the Peace Players basketball team. He could complete a Rubik’s cube in 40 seconds.

The search for Noah involved an unprecedented cross-community effort, supported by representatives from both sides of the community and the Community Search and Rescue. But his aunt claimed the police investigation was “hugely flawed from the beginning.”

Much of Noah’s belongings and personal effects remain missing, yet council lorries were allowed to continue to empty the bins after some of his clothing had been found in the street.

“My niece and I were upset and had asked for the officers to prevent the bins from being emptied, to no avail,” Ms Donohoe said, adding that the police had allowed of people to walk across and contaminate a potential crime scene, instead of sealing it off.

The family also claimed more sites with CCTV coverage were not followed up to obtain footage while a reconstruction was never carried out. The also have questions about the post mortem before Noah’s body was cremated.

